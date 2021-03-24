Euronext (EPA:ENX) Trading 0.2% Higher

Euronext (EPA:ENX)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €87.25 ($102.65) and last traded at €86.20 ($101.41). 102,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €86.05 ($101.24).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Euronext and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronext has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €103.38 ($121.62).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €89.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €92.49.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

