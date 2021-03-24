EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Given New GBX 580 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

EVRAZ (LON:EVR) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 580 ($7.58) in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EVRAZ to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

LON:EVR traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 533.80 ($6.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 549.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 444.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.20. EVRAZ has a one year low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a one year high of GBX 615.60 ($8.04).

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.