EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Given New GBX 580 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2021


EVRAZ (LON:EVR) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 580 ($7.58) in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EVRAZ to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

LON:EVR traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 533.80 ($6.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 549.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 444.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.20. EVRAZ has a one year low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a one year high of GBX 615.60 ($8.04).

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

