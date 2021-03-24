EXMR FDN One Day Volume Reaches $16,248.00 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $25,650.29 and approximately $16,248.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00021491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00047351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.05 or 0.00610094 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00025733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00064514 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars.

