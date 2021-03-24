Ezio Bonvini Sells 3,917 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $125,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MacroGenics stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.20. 783,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,147. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $33.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.66.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in MacroGenics by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 462.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 91,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

