Ezio Bonvini Sells 3,917 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $125,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
MacroGenics stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.20. 783,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,147. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $33.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.66.
Several equities analysts recently commented on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.
About MacroGenics
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.
