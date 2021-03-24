Factom (FCT) Trading Up 1.4% This Week

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. In the last seven days, Factom has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Factom coin can currently be bought for $2.09 or 0.00003700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Factom has a total market cap of $20.36 million and approximately $95,521.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.32 or 0.00465801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00063089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.81 or 0.00157102 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.84 or 0.00832901 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00052257 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00077551 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Factom Profile

Factom was first traded on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,736,564 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org . Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

