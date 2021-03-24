Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

FTHM opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. Fathom has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTHM. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Fathom from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Fathom in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

