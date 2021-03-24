Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,448 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of Essex Property Trust worth $10,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.50.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $276.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.77 and a 12 month high of $294.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.