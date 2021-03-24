Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,932 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 49,252 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Halliburton worth $11,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Halliburton by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

HAL opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,261 shares of company stock valued at $265,935. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

