Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 20,051 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,051 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.08% of Howmet Aerospace worth $10,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 199,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 48,957 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $1,436,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.