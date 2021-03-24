Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,631,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023,527 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 17.34% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $147,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000.

Shares of FSTA stock opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.58 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average is $39.55.

