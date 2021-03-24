Financial Corp Peregrine Sells 13,596 Shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) major shareholder Financial Corp Peregrine sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $208,290.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CPSH stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.55. The company had a trading volume of 753,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.59. CPS Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $173.20 million, a P/E ratio of 105.92 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

