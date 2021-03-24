FinNexus Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.76 Million (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One FinNexus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $13.77 million and $6.76 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FinNexus has traded up 45.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00021491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00047351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.05 or 0.00610094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00064514 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00023796 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FinNexus is a token. It was first traded on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,023,182 tokens. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io

FinNexus Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

