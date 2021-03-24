First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $9,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average is $42.01. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 57.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

