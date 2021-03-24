FLETA (FLETA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.75 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. FLETA has a market cap of $11.79 million and $1.75 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA coin can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FLETA has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00022978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00048188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.71 or 0.00610684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00066679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00023792 BTC.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA (FLETA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,128,799,111 coins. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

