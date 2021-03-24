Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) Price Hits $20.34 on Top Exchanges

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last week, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a market cap of $473.95 million and $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can now be bought for approximately $20.34 or 0.00042744 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00021491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00047351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.05 or 0.00610094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00064514 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00023796 BTC.

About Flow (Dapper Labs)

FLOW is a coin. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow (Dapper Labs) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

