Flowchain (FLC) Price Up 5.6% This Week

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Flowchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flowchain has a market cap of $19,371.28 and $76,098.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flowchain alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00021376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00046971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $320.16 or 0.00606373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00065180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00023895 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.