FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) Stock Price Down 0.9%

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.43. 23,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 30,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Separately, TheStreet raised FNCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $150.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from FNCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FNCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FNCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 35,175 shares during the period. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards. The company also provides 1-4 family residential loans; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, lines of credit, overdraft protection loans, auto loans, home equity loans and lines of credit; and state and political subdivision loans.

