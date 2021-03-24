Fountain Price Down 24.7% Over Last 7 Days (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, Fountain has traded down 24.7% against the dollar. One Fountain coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $746,040.08 and $9,851.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00022109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00047572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.26 or 0.00609080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00064059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00023805 BTC.

FTN is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

