Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Trading 15.6% Higher

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) shares traded up 15.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. 9,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 20,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.

About Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties.

