Freshii (TSE:FRII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.30

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.19, with a volume of 76869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.11.

The stock has a market cap of C$69.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.65.

About Freshii (TSE:FRII)

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of May 12, 2020, the company operated 470 restaurant in 16 countries worldwide.

