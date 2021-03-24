Fresnillo’s (FRES) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Fresnillo (LON:FRES)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 934 ($12.20).

LON:FRES traded down GBX 18.80 ($0.25) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 909.40 ($11.88). The stock had a trading volume of 894,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,238. The company has a market cap of £6.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 968.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,131.58. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02).

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

