FunFair Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.30 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 24th. FunFair has a market cap of $381.24 million and $10.30 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00024435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00048587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $348.78 or 0.00616757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00067152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00023867 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair (FUN) is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

FunFair Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

