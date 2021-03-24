FUZE Token (FUZE) Price Hits $57.35 on Top Exchanges

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 24th. FUZE Token has a total market capitalization of $43,932.69 and approximately $35,895.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUZE Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $57.35 or 0.00101449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FUZE Token has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.32 or 0.00465801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00063089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.81 or 0.00157102 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.84 or 0.00832901 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00052257 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00077551 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.

FUZE Token Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 766 coins. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token . The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here

