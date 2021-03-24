Gas (GAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $131.95 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last week, Gas has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. One Gas token can now be purchased for approximately $13.03 or 0.00023037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $131.95 million and approximately $58.81 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.32 or 0.00465625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00062932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00157160 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.82 or 0.00832552 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00052329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00077798 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

Gas Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

