Genaro Network Price Reaches $0.0400 on Top Exchanges (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $10.86 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00022109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00047572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.26 or 0.00609080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00064059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00023805 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network (GNX) is a token. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,815,080 tokens. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

