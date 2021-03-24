Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Major Shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II Sells 40,000 Shares

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $478,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 2,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $16,680.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $244,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $246,000.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $239,100.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 17,500 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $141,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $229,800.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $249,300.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $259,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $352,400.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $246,300.00.

Shares of NYSE:GNK remained flat at $$10.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 794,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,898. The firm has a market cap of $430.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $12.56.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNK. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 259,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90,561 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

