General Motors (NYSE:GM) CEO Sells $75,536,475.19 in Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.81. 20,452,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,357,871. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27. The company has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

