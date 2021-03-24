General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Stephen K. Carlisle Sells 16,525 Shares

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $968,199.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.81. 20,452,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,357,871. General Motors has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $62.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.27. The firm has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nomura raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

