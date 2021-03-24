General Motors (NYSE:GM) President Mark L. Reuss Sells 145,178 Shares

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $8,476,943.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 248,004 shares in the company, valued at $14,480,953.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.81. 20,452,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,357,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.67 and its 200 day moving average is $43.27. General Motors has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $62.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,509,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 9,934.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,843,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $333,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,559,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,331 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,509,242 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

