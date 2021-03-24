GenesisX Hits Market Capitalization of $11,896.19 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 36% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. GenesisX has a market cap of $11,896.19 and $36.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,307,279 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.