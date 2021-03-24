George Weston (TSE:WN) Given New C$120.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$107.00 to C$120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of TSE:WN traded down C$0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$107.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,113. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$97.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$96.97. The firm has a market cap of C$16.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99. George Weston has a 12 month low of C$91.00 and a 12 month high of C$108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 37,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.06, for a total value of C$4,044,212.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at C$592,718.97. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total value of C$207,874.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,219,886.49. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,917,407.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

