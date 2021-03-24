Glenview Capital Management, L Sells 2,500,000 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE THC traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $50.03. 1,062,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,481. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -384.85, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $51,084,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $24,510,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $935,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 36,772.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 357,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after buying an additional 356,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,790,000 after buying an additional 295,744 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

