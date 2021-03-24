Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.96

Shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.96 and traded as high as $4.76. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 335,661 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a market cap of $561.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.39.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.57 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 42.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 89.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 432,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 203,965 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

About Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

