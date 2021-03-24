GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Director Agnes Rey-Giraud Sells 25,000 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $909,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:GDRX traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.03. 4,957,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,527. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.78.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GoodRx by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,662 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in GoodRx by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,529,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in GoodRx by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GoodRx by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,315,000 after purchasing an additional 455,576 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,280,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

