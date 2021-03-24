GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Andrew Slutsky Sells 50,000 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Andrew Slutsky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $1,857,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,179,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,111,366.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

GoodRx stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.03. 4,957,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,527. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GoodRx by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,662 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in GoodRx by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,529,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in GoodRx by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GoodRx by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,315,000 after acquiring an additional 455,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,280,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

