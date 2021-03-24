Gordon Rubenstein Sells 5,000 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gordon Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 7,602 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $80,657.22.

On Thursday, March 18th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $112,300.00.

NYSE ACEL traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.55. 549,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,742. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $984.11 million, a P/E ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,727,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,647,000 after buying an additional 180,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,710,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,472,000 after buying an additional 790,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,067,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after buying an additional 410,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 153,708 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 267,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

