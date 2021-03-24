Gordon Rubenstein Sells 7,602 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 7,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $80,657.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gordon Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $112,300.00.

NYSE:ACEL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 549,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 1.27. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

ACEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.