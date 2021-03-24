Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Up 6.1%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $26.04. 15,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,170,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPRE. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Get Green Plains alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $936.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $478.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Green Plains by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Green Plains by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Green Plains by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.