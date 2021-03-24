Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $26.04. 15,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,170,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPRE. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $478.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.50 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

