Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 131,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 911,647 shares.The stock last traded at $17.04 and had previously closed at $16.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRFS. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Grifols by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,205,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,718 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,216,000 after acquiring an additional 380,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter worth $65,137,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,382,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,381,000 after acquiring an additional 89,377 shares during the period. Finally, Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grifols during the 3rd quarter worth $38,811,000. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

