Grimm (GRIMM) Price Up 85.5% Over Last Week

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded down 50.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Grimm coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Grimm has traded up 85.5% against the US dollar. Grimm has a total market capitalization of $65,784.35 and $1,322.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grimm alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000606 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm Coin Profile

Grimm (GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com

Grimm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grimm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grimm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grimm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grimm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.