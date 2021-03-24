Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to post $2.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.59 billion. Group 1 Automotive reported sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year sales of $12.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.39 billion to $12.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $13.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.11.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $150.45 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $175.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,472,500.00. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total value of $1,157,625.00. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 132.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 69,676 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

