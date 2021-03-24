GungHo Online Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Shares Down 12.6%

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) dropped 12.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.79 and last traded at $19.79. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of GungHo Online Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GUNGF)

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes online computer games, smartphone applications, and console games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was founded in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

