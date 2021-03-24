Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.20

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.20 and traded as high as $1.91. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 130,550 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $56.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $65.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.10 million. Analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hallador Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,144,258 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 122,182 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.76% of Hallador Energy worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

