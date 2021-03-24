Hashgard Price Reaches $0.0003 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hashgard has traded 36.1% higher against the dollar. Hashgard has a total market cap of $27.23 million and $114,630.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00022988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00048300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.00 or 0.00610435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00066687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00023769 BTC.

About Hashgard

GARD is a token. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,269,999,900 tokens. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io

Hashgard Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

