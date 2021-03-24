HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) is Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s Largest Position

Two Creeks Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,644,718 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 781,479 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up 14.4% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Two Creeks Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of HDFC Bank worth $263,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

HDB traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $78.80. The stock had a trading volume of 32,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,466. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.71. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $31.39 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The company has a market cap of $144.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

