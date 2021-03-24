Head to Head Contrast: Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) versus Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF)

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) and Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Ashtead Group has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ashtead Group and Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashtead Group $5.84 billion 4.60 $936.90 million $8.83 27.07 Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft $4.56 billion 0.53 $198.30 million N/A N/A

Ashtead Group has higher revenue and earnings than Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ashtead Group and Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashtead Group 0 7 6 0 2.46 Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 2 0 2.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Ashtead Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ashtead Group and Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashtead Group 13.37% 24.20% 7.02% Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ashtead Group beats Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip. The company also provides power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services. It offers its products and services for facilities maintenance and municipalities, such as office complexes, apartment complexes, government, hospitals, data centers, parks and recreation departments, schools and universities, shopping centers, pavement/kerb repairs, and golf course maintenance; construction of airports, highways and bridges, office buildings, data centers, schools and universities, shopping centers, residential, and remodeling; emergency response for fire, hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes, winter, storms, residential emergencies, covid-19, alternative care facilities, points of distribution, and mobile testing facilities; and entertainment and special events, including national events, concerts, sporting events, film/TV production, theme parks, festivals farmers' markets, local 5k runs, and cycle races. The company operates 873 stores in the United States, 75 stores in Canada, and 193 stores in the United Kingdom under the Sunbelt Rentals brand. Ashtead Group plc was founded in 1947 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services. Its Financial Services segment engages in the sales financing and usage transfer of material handling and warehousing equipment products. The company offers new forklifts, such as pallet trucks, order pickers, reach trucks, very narrow aisle trucks, forklift trucks, tow tractors, trailers, shuttles, and high rack stackers; counterbalanced forklift trucks; and automated components, including automated guided vehicles, conveyor systems, and stacker cranes. It also provides batteries, electric drives/drivetrains, controllers, electro mechanic components/control pedals/displays, electric mounting panels, and cable sets; and develops software solutions. The company distributes its products through its direct sales and service network, as well as through dealers and mail orders in Germany and internationally. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

