Head to Head Review: Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) vs. Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Sohu.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -59.82% -37.41% -18.08% Sohu.com -9.75% -3.93% -1.70%

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Sohu.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $4.49 million 38.77 -$1.35 million N/A N/A Sohu.com $1.85 billion 0.34 -$149.34 million ($3.25) -4.91

Greenpro Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sohu.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of Sohu.com shares are held by institutional investors. 68.8% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Greenpro Capital has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sohu.com has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Greenpro Capital and Sohu.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Sohu.com 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sohu.com has a consensus price target of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 67.08%. Given Sohu.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Summary

Sohu.com beats Greenpro Capital on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment, and for sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, financial, and IT related services. In addition, the company holds life insurance; provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and offers wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application. It also operates focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services; and offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and content through various platforms. In addition, the company operates Sogou Search, which makes information accessible for Chinese Internet users; Sogou Input Method, a cloud-based Chinese language input software; Sogou Browser for Web navigation; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform; and Sogou Translation to deliver language translation, as well as offers auction-based pay-for-click services for advertisers. Further, it offers Internet value-added services, including the operation of Web and mobile games developed by third parties; online reading services and smart hardware products; online games; and cinema advertising services. Additionally, the company operates 17173.com Website, a game information portal; and RaidCall, which provides online music and entertainment services. Sohu.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

