HeartBout Achieves Market Capitalization of $254,356.40 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 24th. One HeartBout token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. HeartBout has a market cap of $254,356.40 and approximately $2,671.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00021547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00047365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.63 or 0.00607797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00065367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00023791 BTC.

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a token. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

