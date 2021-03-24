Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Trading Down 2.9%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €1.12 ($1.32) and last traded at €1.14 ($1.34). 815,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.17 ($1.38).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €0.90 ($1.06) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a market cap of $345.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of €0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 526.32.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.